Twitter bans misleading ads contradicting scientific consensus

In 2019, we shared plans to achieve 100% carbon-neutral power sourcing in our current data centers by the end of 2022. With the help of our partners at Watershed, we’ll be utilizing zero-carbon electricity for all of our data centers, and for surrounding offices in the US and Canada. Our Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) are sourced from solar and wind power projects in the same geographic region in which energy was used, and cover 100% of Scope 2 emissions from these sites.