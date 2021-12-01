Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to receive this much annual salary

"...Agrawal will receive an annual salary of USD 1,000,000 and will continue to be a participant in the company's executive bonus plan with a new target bonus of 150 per cent of his annual base salary. Under the terms of the Offer Letter, in December 2021, the Board will grant to Mr Agrawal restricted stock units (RSUs) with a grant date face value of USD 12,500,000," a regulatory filing by Twitter to the US SEC, said.

