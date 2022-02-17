Microblogging site Twitter Inc's seems to be down for many people, with users reporting issues with the website and app that new tweets are not loading.

For some users, Twitter went down completely as they were unable to see their own tweets. The entire dashboard turned blank with the message "Something went wrong. Try reloading."

Twitter user said that the site was having technical issues which began to spike at about 10:51 am ET, according to monitoring site DownDetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Around 85% of the complaints registered by DownDetector were related to accessing Twitter’s website.

However, this is not the first time that Twitter has reported problems of outage. Earlier, the microblogging site had said they fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting.

