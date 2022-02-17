Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Twitter down: App and website having technical problems

Twitter down: App and website having technical problems

Twitter seems to be down for many people.
1 min read . 10:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Twitter user said that the site was having technical issues which began to spike at about 10:51 a.m. ET, according to monitoring site DownDetector.com

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Microblogging site Twitter Inc's seems to be down for many people, with users reporting issues with the website and app that new tweets are not loading.

Microblogging site Twitter Inc's seems to be down for many people, with users reporting issues with the website and app that new tweets are not loading.

For some users, Twitter went down completely as they were unable to see their own tweets. The entire dashboard turned blank with the message "Something went wrong. Try reloading."

For some users, Twitter went down completely as they were unable to see their own tweets. The entire dashboard turned blank with the message "Something went wrong. Try reloading."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Twitter user said that the site was having technical issues which began to spike at about 10:51 am ET, according to monitoring site DownDetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. 

View Full Image
Thousands around the world report Twitter outages.
Click on the image to enlarge

Around 85% of the complaints registered by DownDetector were related to accessing Twitter’s website.

However, this is not the first time that Twitter has reported problems of outage. Earlier, the microblogging site had said they fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and tweets from posting.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!