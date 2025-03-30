Elon Musk’s X suffers global outage again, users report problem with App, website and server connection

Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) experienced a global outage on Sunday 30 March, leaving users unable to access the platform or post updates. The widespread disruption sparked frustration among millions, as the social media giant struggled to restore services promptly amidst growing reliance on its platform for real-time communication.

The majority of reported issues on X were related to the application itself, accounting for a substantial 51% of all problems. This was followed by difficulties with the website, which comprised 29% of the complaints.

Meanwhile, server connection issues made up the remaining 20%, highlighting a broad spectrum of technical challenges faced by users.

Also Read | Musk faces lawsuit for misleading Twitter shareholders over investment strategy

X's March 10 Outage In 2025, social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, faced multiple outages that disrupted millions of users worldwide.

On March 10, the platform experienced intermittent service interruptions throughout the day, with reports of issues peaking at over 40,000 globally. Downdetector revealed that 56% of users encountered problems with the app, 33% with the website, and 11% with server connections.

The outages affected major regions, including the US, UK, India, and Canada, leaving users unable to access timelines or post updates. Despite widespread frustration, X remained silent about the cause of the disruptions until Elon Musk later attributed them to a “significant cyberattack.”

Elon Musk Flags 'Cyber Attack" Elon Musk attributed the multiple outages experienced by his social media platform, X, to a "massive cyberattack" involving either a large, coordinated group or a nation-state.

Elon Musk stated that while X faces daily attacks, this particular incident was notable for its substantial resources and scale. "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," Musk said in a post on X. He did not clarify exactly what he meant by “a lot of resources”.

Elon Musk's assertion, however, was met with skepticism by cybersecurity experts, who pointed out that similar disruptions can often be caused by smaller entities rather than large groups or countries.

Also Read | Elon Musk to step down from DOGE after $1 trillion deficit reduction

Elon Musk and X (Twitter) Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter on October 27, 2022, for a staggering $44 billion, marking a significant shift in the platform's ownership and direction. Musk, who had become Twitter's largest shareholder earlier in the year, initially faced resistance from the company's board before they accepted his offer in April.