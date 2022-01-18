Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Twitter expands feature allowing users to flag misleading tweets

Twitter expands feature allowing users to flag misleading tweets

The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.
1 min read . 09:56 AM IST Reuters

  • It was first tested in the United States, Australia and South Korea

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Twitter Inc said on Monday it will expand its test feature which allows users to flag misleading content on its social media platform to Brazil, Spain and the Philippines.

The company had introduced the pilot test of the feature in August last year, as a part of its effort to reduce misinformation on its platform.

It was first tested in the United States, Australia and South Korea.

Since it was first announced, Twitter said it has received around 3 million reports from users who have used it to flag tweets which they believe are in violation of its policies.

The social media giant last year launched another program called Birdwatch, which lets participants write notes and provide additional context to misleading tweets, though those notes are held on a separate website.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

