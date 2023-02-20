Twitter fires more employees; this time from sales: Report
- This time the Elon Musk owned Twitter has fired employees from the sales team, suggested a report. However, the number of people fired remains unclear. The microblogging site removed 800 sales and marketing employees as of blast month.
Twitter, a microblogging site has laid off more employees in a fresh round of layoff, reported a news website The Information. To recall, the company has shut down two of its offices in India out of three and told employees to work from home.
