Twitter has today announced that it has partnered with Paytm Payments Services Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paytm, India’s digital payments and financial services platform, as a payments partner for Tips in India. Through Tips, users can support their favourite creators or small business owners on Twitter by using any Paytm Payment Instrument like Paytm UPI , Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (buy-now-pay-later), debit and credit cards, and netbanking.

Back in May 2021, Twitter started experimenting with this feature with a small test group of some influential and diverse voices on the service, including journalists, creators, and more who help make Twitter, Twitter. Since November of last year, Tips is available to all individuals above 18 years of age on iOS and Android in India. It is a new way to monetise on Twitter and enables people on the service to send and receive funds as a token of appreciation.

Turning on Tips adds an icon to your Twitter Profile, which will now also have the ability to add a link to your Paytm account, for quick and easy person-to-person tipping. Tap the icon, and users will see Paytm in the list of payment options. On selecting Paytm, users will be taken off Twitter to the Paytm app to send funds instantly through any convenient payment method. Twitter takes no cut.

Praveen Sharma, CEO - Paytm Payments Services Limited said, “We strive to offer seamless and secure digital payments to businesses and consumers. In India, millions of people already use Paytm for their everyday payments and we are excited to partner with Twitter to enable payments for Tips. This will support the creator community with monetization capabilities through payment solutions offered by Paytm Payment Gateway and the flexibility of paying through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (buy-now-pay-later), debit and credit cards, and netbanking."

Tips on Twitter are available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil.

