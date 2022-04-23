Twitter is testing the ‘CC’ button to turn captions on and off on videos with caption available. The US-based microblogging platform is testing it for the iOS users and soon it will also land on Android as well.

Video captions or no captions, it’s now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android.



On videos that have captions available, we’re testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new “CC button. pic.twitter.com/Q2Q2Wmr78U — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 22, 2022

Twitter has been in news ever since the Elon Musk proposed to buy it entirely. Meanwhile, it is also working on Edit button that may appear in future to let users edit/modify the already sent tweet. It is still unclear that the Edit button will be limited to verified handles or available to all Twitter users across geographies.

The social media platform has also added the downvoting option to the replies to the users across the world. The downvoting is a kind of dislike that people register on a certain reply or replies to the original tweet.

“Video captions or no captions, it’s now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android. On videos that have captions available, we’re testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new “CC" button," tweeted Twitter Support.