Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Twitter testing ‘CC’ button for captions on videos

Twitter testing ‘CC’ button for captions on videos

Twitter is testing the ‘CC’ button to turn captions on and off on videos with caption available. Photo: AFP 
1 min read . 07:28 PM IST Livemint

  • Twitter is testing it for the iOS users

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Twitter is testing the ‘CC’ button to turn captions on and off on videos with caption available. The US-based microblogging platform is testing it for the iOS users and soon it will also land on Android as well.

Twitter is testing the ‘CC’ button to turn captions on and off on videos with caption available. The US-based microblogging platform is testing it for the iOS users and soon it will also land on Android as well.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Twitter has been in news ever since the Elon Musk proposed to buy it entirely. Meanwhile, it is also working on Edit button that may appear in future to let users edit/modify the already sent tweet. It is still unclear that the Edit button will be limited to verified handles or available to all Twitter users across geographies.

The social media platform has also added the downvoting option to the replies to the users across the world. The downvoting is a kind of dislike that people register on a certain reply or replies to the original tweet.

“Video captions or no captions, it’s now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android. On videos that have captions available, we’re testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new “CC" button," tweeted Twitter Support.