Twitter’s new verification process chaos benefits cons, phishing emails reported

Elon Musk is now the Chief Twit of Twitter. As soon as he took over, the microblogging site announced that it will change its verification process. With Twitter’s new verification norm announcement, threats to cybersecurity have also reportedly increased.
Reportedly, Musk wants to charge for account verification and some people are already getting phishing emails. In the latest development, TechCrunch editor Zack Whittaker said that the verification chaos is now a cybersecurity problem.
Twitter’s ongoing verification chaos is now a cybersecurity problem. It has been reported that some people (including in our newsroom) are getting crude phishing emails trying to trick people into turning over their Twitter credentials, wrote Zack Whittaker in a tweet.
According to TechCrunch, the phishing emails attempt to lure Twitter users into posting their username and password on an attacker’s website disguised as a Twitter help form. The email that the TechCrunch editor received said, “Don’t lose your verified status", with Twitter Warning as the subject.
Google has taken the phishing pages down citing violations of its terms of the service, said Whittaker. “A Google spokesperson told me: “Confirming we have taken down the links and accounts in question for violations of our program policies," read his tweet.
Notably, Twitter will also no longer allow subscribers of its Blue service to access ad-free articles. Since Elon Musk took over the social media platform much has been speculated about how it will shape up in the future, and it is common knowledge now that the tech billionaire and his team are currently focusing on revamping the Twitter Blue program. While it is already known that the company is planning to monitise its verification feature, Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that platform is also removing some of the existing features like publisher partnerships
The Verge said, the company sent an email to all publishers on October 31 notifying them that the Twitter Blue partnership is ending.
The email reads, “In the coming weeks, we’ll be launching an update to Twitter Blue. In the course of this work, we have made the decision to discontinue Ad-free Articles, effective as of the close of business today, October 31, 2022. This hard decision will allow us to focus our resources on adding additional value for our members. Expect to hear more from us soon."