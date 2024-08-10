Two astronauts are stuck in space. Here’s how they’re passing the time.
Micah Maidenberg , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Aug 2024, 10:16 AM IST
SummaryMore than two months have passed since the Boeing spacecraft brought the astronauts to the International Space Station for a planned eight-day mission.
Sunita Williams made headlines years ago for running a marathon on a treadmill—at the International Space Station. Preparing to return in June for a one-week visit, she didn’t plan on a repeat.
