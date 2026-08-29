UAE regulator grants Starlink 10-year licence to provide satellite internet services

New Delhi, [India] August 29 (ANI): The UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has granted Starlink Satellite Communications LLC a 10-year General Space Services Licence to establish, operate and manage a public satellite communications network and provide broadband satellite internet services in the country.

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The licence was granted to the company owned by Elon Musk on August 28. It adds a space-based layer to the UAE's digital infrastructure alongside existing fibre-optic and 5G networks. According to TDRA, the move is aimed at diversifying connectivity options, strengthening network resilience and ensuring continuity of telecommunications services under different conditions.

The regulator said the licence is expected to support connectivity across critical sectors, including maritime and aviation transport, energy, logistics and emergency response. Its scope extends beyond individual consumers to businesses and government entities, as well as satellite connectivity services for the maritime and aviation sectors.

"This license represents a significant addition to the UAE's telecommunications sector and reflects the country's commitment to adopting advanced technologies and fostering a flexible regulatory environment that supports innovation and investment," said H.E. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA.

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"The introduction of advanced satellite internet services will expand connectivity options, enhance network resilience and business continuity, and support the UAE's ambition to strengthen its position as a regional and global hub for telecommunications and the digital economy," he added.

TDRA said the licence reflects its approach of adopting a flexible and forward-looking regulatory framework for emerging technologies. The regulator expects the entry of satellite broadband services to expand user choice, promote competition and contribute to improvements in service quality and customer experience.

The authority also said the licence could help develop connectivity solutions for areas requiring additional options and enhance the UAE's preparedness to respond to emergencies and crises. The move is aligned with the objectives of the UAE Digital Agenda and the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

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Services covered under the licence will remain subject to the UAE's regulatory and technical frameworks, including requirements on security, information infrastructure protection, service quality, reliability and continuity, consumer rights and data privacy.

TDRA said Starlink will also have to comply with spectrum-use regulations and technical coordination requirements with relevant authorities.

Al Mesmar said TDRA would ensure that the introduction of new technologies delivers tangible benefits to customers while maintaining high standards of security, reliability and consumer protection. (ANI)