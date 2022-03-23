Uber has today launched its first National Driver Advisory Council (DAC) to facilitate a two-way dialogue between Uber and drivers to address all critical issues and improve drivers’ platform experience. More than 35+ drivers were chosen from 6 metros who work across a range of product offerings available on Uber including cars, auto-rickshaws, and motorbikes. The selected drivers will represent their community for a year after which the selection process will be repeated.

The advisory council took up a wide range of issues for discussion with a special focus on driver earnings and support.

The Driver Advisory Council has a third-party review board led by Aapti Institute, a Bengaluru-based think tank to provide independent oversight on the Council’s work. From helping build the DAC to moderating discussions, surfacing actionable insights to follow-ups, the board will help anchor the initiative. They will closely work with drivers and Uber to help take up issues that matter and drive deeper engagement.

Drivers underwent a three-phase selection process to be a part of the council as the entries were invited through self-nomination. Entries were filtered based on various parameters including the driver being active on the Uber platform and having no prior safety incidents. Finally, through meetings with the independent review board, the drivers were tested on their potential to contribute to solutions to prevailing challenges.

Every few months, drivers who are part of the Council will meet the Uber India leadership team to give feedback, share ideas and discuss issues that impact them.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India, and South Asia, said, “Drivers are the backbone of Uber. The Driver Advisory Council is our earnest attempt to listen directly to drivers and stay 100% focused on their needs. Be it building the product, setting up processes, or choosing the right partnerships - direct feedback, actionable insights, and deeper engagement will help drive outcomes beneficial for all. We are committed to providing an open, accessible, and rewarding platform for drivers to make sustainable earnings. The changes that may come through this council could be big and small, but the drivers will be at the heart of them all."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.