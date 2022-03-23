Uber launches DAC to focus on driver earnings

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India, and South Asia, said, “Drivers are the backbone of Uber. The Driver Advisory Council is our earnest attempt to listen directly to drivers and stay 100% focused on their needs. Be it building the product, setting up processes, or choosing the right partnerships - direct feedback, actionable insights, and deeper engagement will help drive outcomes beneficial for all. We are committed to providing an open, accessible, and rewarding platform for drivers to make sustainable earnings. The changes that may come through this council could be big and small, but the drivers will be at the heart of them all."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}