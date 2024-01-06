Uber is reportedly working on a novel feature called 'Uber Flex,' as per a TechCrunch article. This feature enables users to customize their ride fare according to their preferences.

According to a TechCrunch report, Uber initiated trials of the Uber Flex feature in October of the previous year and extended its testing to several Indian cities, including Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur, and Surat. Uber stated to the publication that they are currently experimenting with this feature in select Tier 2 and 3 markets in India.

As per a report from India Today, Uber Flex introduces a range of nine pricing choices for riders when booking a ride, departing from the conventional dynamic pricing model. Within these options, one price is designated as the default or starting price. Once a rider picks a particular fare from these nine alternatives, this selected fare is communicated to nearby drivers. In essence, riders now have the freedom to choose a fare that aligns with their comfort level for the journey.

Drivers are given the liberty to either approve or decline a ride depending on the fare chosen by the rider. If a driver agrees to the suggested fare, they will accept the ride and deliver the service at the specified price. Conversely, if the fare does not meet the driver's approval, they have the choice to decline the ride.

Uber is currently experimenting with the Flex feature in additional nations such as Lebanon, Kenya, and Latin America. As reported by TechCrunch, Uber intends to implement this innovative operational approach in major Indian cities like Delhi and Mumbai in the near future.

Meanwhile, Japan is finally opening its gates wider to Uber after a decade of pushing by the U.S. ride-hailing company.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently said that the government would largely lift a ban on ride-sharing services in April and allow regular drivers using their own cars to give fare-paying passengers a ride.

