Uber tests ‘Flex' feature in India, allowing riders to choose tailored fare preferences: Report
Uber is testing the Uber Flex feature in select Tier 2 and 3 markets in India, giving riders the freedom to choose a fare that aligns with their comfort level for the journey.
Uber is reportedly working on a novel feature called 'Uber Flex,' as per a TechCrunch article. This feature enables users to customize their ride fare according to their preferences.
