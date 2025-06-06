UK watchdog pushes Amazon to rein in misleading product ratings: Know what happened

Amazon has pledged to step up its efforts in tackling fake reviews after reaching an agreement with the UK's competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The commitment follows a CMA investigation launched in 2021 to scrutinise whether major online platforms like Amazon and Google were adequately protecting consumers from misleading online ratings. The probe was prompted by the sharp rise in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed widespread manipulation of product reviews.

Under the agreement, Amazon has vowed to enhance its systems aimed at detecting and removing fake reviews. This includes clamping down on a practice known as "catalogue abuse", where sellers artificially boost the reputation of a product by linking it to positive reviews meant for entirely different items.

The CMA highlighted a common example of this tactic: shoppers may see a pair of headphones with an impressive five-star rating, only to discover that the reviews actually refer to a mobile phone charger. Amazon will now take stronger action against those engaging in such deceptive practices, including banning businesses from selling on its platform and prohibiting users who repeatedly post fake reviews.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, emphasised the significance of trustworthy reviews. “Millions of people shop on Amazon, and star ratings and reviews play a crucial role in what they choose to buy. These undertakings mean shoppers can be more confident that what they see is genuine and that those trying to mislead them will face serious consequences,” she said.

This move builds on a similar undertaking secured from Google earlier this year, as part of the CMA’s wider effort to ensure online platforms take greater responsibility for protecting consumers.

In a statement, Amazon reaffirmed its “zero tolerance” stance on fake reviews and said the new measures complement its current initiatives. “We invest substantial resources in preventing fake reviews from appearing in our store, including expert investigators and machine learning tools that analyse thousands of data points to detect suspicious activity,” the company stated.

The new commitments apply specifically to Amazon’s UK website and are intended to align the company more closely with British consumer protection laws.