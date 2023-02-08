UK watchdog says Microsoft's Activision deal hurts gamers
Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said its in-depth investigation found that the deal could strengthen Microsoft's position in the growing cloud gaming market, ‘harming UK gamers who cannot afford expensive consoles.
LONDON : Microsoft’s stalled $68.7 billion deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard has hit a fresh hurdle in the United Kingdom, where the antitrust watchdog said Wednesday that it will stifle competition and hurt gamers.
