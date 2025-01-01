Ukraine advances killer robot drones with more automation, efficiency
James Marson , Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 01 Jan 2025, 12:11 PM IST
SummaryUkraine’s military-tech companies hone deadly drones, adding automation and efficiency to take on more functions from human pilots—but humans remain in control.
LVIV, Ukraine—It was the year of the explosive drone: speedy, agile craft the size of dinner plates that in 2024 became Ukraine’s main defensive weapon against massive Russian ground assaults.
