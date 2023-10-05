Ukraine’s latest weapons in its war with Russia: 3D-printed bombs

Lyosha’s team prints the plastic shells of around 1,000 “candy bombs," as these improvised explosive devices have come to be known, every week. But the Ukrainian officer who acts as the team’s military contact wants 1,500 a day, says “ADV", the nom de guerre of a second member of the group. Another set of amateurs, the Druk (“Print") Army, has churned out more than 30,000 candy bombs in the past four months. “Swat", their leader, says that the production rate is growing. And still more come from beyond Ukraine’s borders. Janis Ozols is the founder of the Latvia chapter of the Wild Bees, a group of volunteer weaponsmiths from outside Ukraine. He reckons at least 65,000 bomb shells have been shipped from Europe since November 2022. (Ukrainian customs officials have turned a blind eye, classing such shipments as children’s toys or candle-holders.)

