Ukraine’s tech entrepreneurs turn to military matters

A year ago, says Mr Hrozov, there were about ten different types of drones being made in Ukraine; now there are 68. Roboneers is one of the 2014 generation of companies which already made military drones and which is now diversifying. These days it makes dozens a month, and by the end of March production will be in the hundreds. The company also makes buggy-style unmanned land drones and tech-packed gun turrets that can be operated remotely. The turrets are like tripods with guns that can defend fixed positions or be mounted on a land drone. Their aim, says its director, who asks not to be identified, is to save Ukrainian lives and to “help soldiers understand what is going on in the battlefield", for which software is key. Some of the software is new but some replicates that which already exists elsewhere. A big difference is the cost. Their gun-turret system, for example, costs less than 10% of a similar one from Israel.

