UMANG records over 11 crore registered users, 798 crore transactions in three years: IT Ministry

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) platform registered more than 11.66 crore users and witnessed about 798 crore transactions in the last three years, according to information provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

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Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw detailed these developments in a statement submitted to the Rajya Sabha on August 7, 2026.

Data provided by the Ministry showed that as of July 31, 2026, approximately 2,575 services, comprising 880 from the Central Government and 1,695 from State Governments, are active on the UMANG platform.

Meanwhile, the DigiLocker platform hosted 5,437 document types and services, including 661 from the Central Government and 4,776 from State Governments. DigiLocker recorded over 72.43 crore registered users and handled about 72.86 crore document access transactions during the same three-year duration.

To improve digital access across rural and remote regions, the Government expanded the network of Common Service Centres (CSCs). These centres provide citizen-centric digital offerings, including government, banking, financial, insurance, pension, and utility payment services.

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As of June 30, 2026, a total of 4,07,122 Common Service Centres functioned at the Gram Panchayat level nationwide. Women Village Level Entrepreneurs operated 70,069 of these functional centres.

The Ministry stated that the Government launched the Digital India programme in July 2015 "in line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision to democratise technology and empower citizens."

It noted that under the programme, the Government undertook several initiatives "to improve digital access and ensure seamless citizen-centric service delivery including UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) and DigiLocker platforms."

According to the Ministry, key measures to improve service delivery in rural, remote, and underserved regions include mobile app and web portal access, allowing citizens to reach services anytime and anywhere.

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The platforms integrate with Digital Public Infrastructure components such as Aadhaar, eSign, and API Setu to support paperless service delivery. Security controls, digital document verification, and consent-based sharing reduce physical office visits and paper-based workflows.

The Ministry added that the Government promotes digital literacy through initiatives such as PMGDISHA (Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan) alongside awareness campaigns. Services remain available in multiple Indian languages, while Central Government departments and State Governments continuously integrate additional services onto UMANG and DigiLocker. (ANI)