Underworld Gang Wars receives over 20 lakh pre-registration Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 04:55 PM IST
- UGW’s locations, icons, and lead characters of the gangs represent an Indian context in a AAA game
Underworld Gang Wars (UGW), first AAA game from India, has recorded more than 2 million pre-registration in less than two weeks. The Battle Royale game has received phenomenal response from the Indian gaming community with the game, including its cinematic trailer and back story film, recording a whopping 70 million views across all platforms. The game was revealed and the pre-registration started on May 22.