Underworld Gang Wars (UGW), first AAA game from India, has recorded more than 2 million pre-registration in less than two weeks. The Battle Royale game has received phenomenal response from the Indian gaming community with the game, including its cinematic trailer and back story film, recording a whopping 70 million views across all platforms. The game was revealed and the pre-registration started on May 22.

Set in an Indian plot, UGW’s locations, icons, and lead characters of the gangs represent an Indian context in a AAA game for the first time. The theme, weapons, and the maps of the game have been designed to offer a unique experience to the gamers.

The first look, through a cinematic trailer, gave a sneak-peak of the archrivalry between Tyagi, the rustic gangster wearing a humble shirt and Lungi and carrying a hammer, and Boris, the urbane and sophisticated gang leader carrying an assault gun.

The free-to-play battle royale game will offer Indian context in a AAA game for the first time by resembling real locations of India including iconic landmarks such as a fort, station, stadium, coal mines.

Ojas Vipat, CEO of Mayhem Studios, said, “We are really excited to cross the 2 million pre-registration mark in less than two weeks. We are all set to offer a one-of-a-kind experience with the most relatable plot in a AAA game to millions of gamers. We really appreciate the love and support for UGW from across the country."