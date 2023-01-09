Unifest sale is live in India: Discounts on Apple iPhones, Macs, iPads, more

Unicorn Store is hosting an Apple products fest in India for the second consecutive year from January 09, 2023 to January 25, 2023. Customers can get their hands on Apple products at discounted prices. In case you were looking for discounts on latest Apple gadgets, such as iPhones, iPads, Macs and more, here is the right time for you. Notably, students can avail special discounts by presenting their institutional ID during the UniFest.
To avail discounts on Apple products, customers can head to Unicorn's website or visit their offline store. Interestingly, customers can avail iPhone 12 at a discounted price of ₹69, 513 instead of ₹79,900. Moreover, with the special student discounts, teachers and students both can get the latest Apple MacBook Air under ₹80,000.
Apple products are known for their quality and innovation. The UniFest sale provides a wide range of discounts and deals on Apple products. As per the company, the Apple Fest in India is about bringing together the Apple community and celebrating all things tech.
The iPhone 14 features a display of 6.1inches with sleek aerospace grade aluminium design in five colours. The handset is equipped with A15 Bionic chip and iOS 16. Moreover, the device comes with updated internal design for thermal performance, Super Retina XDR OLED screens, 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness and Dolby Vision.
Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are protected by Ceramic Shield front cover against common spills, water accidents and dust resistance.
For optics, both the devices house a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. Apple offers a new Action mode for smooth video that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Additionally, these smartphones have a Cinematic mode which allows users to capture 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.
Interestingly, the entire iphone 14 lineup is equipped with crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. The Emergency SOS via satellite combines custom components integrated with software to connect with a satellite for enabling messages with emergency services when outside of cellular coverage.
(With inputs from ANI/PNN)