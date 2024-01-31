Universal Music Group Poised to Stop Licensing Music to TikTok
SummaryUniversal’s current contract with the social-media app is set to expire Wednesday, and no new agreement has been reached.
Universal Music Group, the world’s largest music company, said it would stop licensing content to TikTok if the firm fails to reach a new contract with the social-media app to pay its musicians, which include Taylor Swift and Drake.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more