The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which debuted on February 1, introduced several upgrades such as a more robust chipset, advanced image processing, and improved cameras in the Ultra model. However, one major change was the latest OneUI 5.1 operating system, which includes several new features that are not widely known. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone or a Samsung phone that has received the OneUI 5.1 update, you should be aware of these five hidden tricks to enhance your experience. Let us explore them now.

Samsung gallery app trick

The gallery app on the Samsung Galaxy S23 has received a significant upgrade, making it smarter and more efficient. Users can now search for multiple objects or people simultaneously, saving them time. The app can also recognize faces and prompt users to add them to a separate album, as well as identify objects. By long-pressing an object, you can select and save it to a separate album.

Furthermore, with just a swipe up on any image, you can search for its EXIF (Exchangeable Image File) data, making it more intuitive and effortless to find.

Video call effects

Samsung Galaxy S23 users can elevate their video calling experience with custom video call effects. With options like blurring the background, using custom photos as the background, and auto-framing to stay in focus, Samsung offers all the necessary tools. What's even better is that these tools work with third-party apps like WhatsApp, Google Meet, and Skype. To enable them, go to Settings, click on Advanced Settings, scroll to Video Effects, and turn it on.

Battery widgets

Samsung has introduced a widget that allows users to check the battery life of all their Samsung Galaxy accessories, such as Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch, in a single space. This widget is similar to the one offered by iPhone and provides users with real-time updates on the battery level of each device.

Battery longevity

You can improve the longevity of your Samsung Galaxy S23's battery by turning on the Protect Battery feature in the settings. This feature restricts the charging to 85 percent to reduce battery wear and improve longevity. To turn it on, go to Settings > Battery and Device Care > Battery > More Battery Settings > Protect Battery.

Answer call with BixbyText Call

Do you know that Bixby has an awesome feature that you might not be using to its fullest potential? With the Bixby Text Call feature, you can answer incoming calls using your voice assistant and transcribe the conversation in real-time. Plus, you can even type out your responses and have Bixby read them out loud to the caller. This is particularly useful when you're busy or getting too many spam calls. To activate this feature, head to your Phone app, go to Settings, find Bixby Text Call, and switch it on.