Unlock the magic of your Samsung Galaxy S23. Here are 5 must-try hidden tricks

Answer call with BixbyText Call

Do you know that Bixby has an awesome feature that you might not be using to its fullest potential? With the Bixby Text Call feature, you can answer incoming calls using your voice assistant and transcribe the conversation in real-time. Plus, you can even type out your responses and have Bixby read them out loud to the caller. This is particularly useful when you're busy or getting too many spam calls. To activate this feature, head to your Phone app, go to Settings, find Bixby Text Call, and switch it on.