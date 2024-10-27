Unlocking the potential of brain-computer interfaces

Imagine being able to control a computer with your thoughts—even more easily and quickly than using your hands. That is the goal of Precision Neuroscience. Using brain-computer interfaces, it aims to transform the lives of people with physical challenges.

The Wall Street Journal’s Rolfe Winkler spoke with Michael Mager, co-founder and chief executive of Precision Neuroscience, and Benjamin Rapoport, the company’s co-founder and chief science officer. Here are edited excerpts of their discussion at the annual WSJ Tech Live conference.

Human and machine

WSJ: Brain-computer interfaces, these are very exciting. What do they do?

BENJAMIN RAPOPORT: It’s a brain implant that allows you to have direct control of a computer or external device using just your thoughts.

WSJ: What are these going to be for? Who’s going to use them?

MICHAEL MAGER: People whose brains are functional, but the connection between the brain and the body has been disrupted either by a disease or an injury. These are the first users.

One person on our patient advisory board is Jules, who was diagnosed with ALS [Lou Gehrig’s disease] five years ago. People who have ALS, their brains continue to work totally cogently, but the brain’s ability to control the body deteriorates over time. The prognosis is three to five years of life expectancy.

We asked Jules, why are you dedicating time to us in the remaining time you have left? And what could this technology mean for you? He cited three things. The first is he recently had a tracheotomy, which means he can’t vocalize any words at all. So he communicates only through an eye tracker.

WSJ: He’s looking at a screen. He looks at a letter, the letter pops up.

MAGER: And he has to fix his gaze on a letter. And that selects it. It’s five to 10 words a minute compared to speaking at 150. The implant would allow him to communicate at a normal conversational speed. The second thing is, he has a 7-year-old child, and he would like to be able to speak to him, in the time he has left, at a conversational rate. The third thing is he wants to have some fun, play videogames with his son.

Controlling a computer with thoughts may sound as if it’s not that important. But I think it has the potential to be life changing for a large number of people.

Recording thoughts

WSJ: Describe the technology we’re talking about here.

RAPOPORT: The way a brain-computer interface works is that there is a set of tiny little electrodes. In our case, it’s tiny little platinum electrodes. We work in groups of about 1,000 at a time. Each of these little electrodes is about the size of an individual neuron.

There are a thousand tiny little dots of platinum embedded in what is a very thin film that’s about a fifth the width of your eyelash. That film conforms to the surface of the brain without doing any damage to the underlying brain. And it basically listens.

Each one of those platinum electrodes listens to the electrical activity of the brain underneath. Thought actually has a physical manifestation, and it is electrical in nature. The precision device basically takes an electrical video in real time of the thoughts that are taking place on the brain surface. It records them, amplifies them, digitizes them and then wirelessly transmits them out of the body.

WSJ: There’s a technology called the Utah Array that has been around in human brains and enabling things like this for 20 years. But what’s the advance that makes this so exciting now?

RAPOPORT: The first human trials of an implantable brain-computer interface with the Utah Array were done in the early 2000s. There have been advances in understanding of the underlying neuroscience of how the brain communicates, and there have been developments in three areas of technology.

First, the material science of the interface. How to actually make electrodes that are compatible with implantation in the brain. How to understand the signals coming off those electrodes as an aggregate instead of basically one at a time. And the artificial-intelligence layer on top of that allows us to compute that many signals in real time.

Improving lives

WSJ: What is the craziest cool capability that is going to come out of this?

MAGER: We mentioned that this work has been done in academic settings for two decades, and people have been able to think about a click on a mouse and it happens, or have been able to think about cursor control in a relatively coarse way. Our ambitions are much greater.

When we think about enabling control of a digital device, what that means in practice is control of Microsoft Office, allowing people who are right now unable to have jobs to return to the workforce. It’s way beyond what has been shown so far.

RAPOPORT: There are at least 400,000 people with severe spinal-cord injury in the country today. And it’s very hard for them to earn a living, let alone have independence and dignity that we take for granted. We think it’s just a couple of years away that people like that, with those sorts of deficits, will be able to go back to basically any desk job in America.

WSJ: Does this become a consumer device for kids being born today?

RAPOPORT: We are designing and we will continue to design with such a high safety threshold that it should be acceptable to people without a neurological deficit. Sometimes for people today, it’s hard to imagine the idea of a brain implant being standard of care, as it is for elective procedures.

But a lot of the engineers have young kids, and it’s not uncommon to hear, “Can I have a brain chip to play a videogame?" That’s not why we’re building this, but sometimes when you think about technological paradigm shifts, you just have to ask the next generation. And sometimes our assumptions are very different from the assumptions of people who grow up with the technology as just the norm.