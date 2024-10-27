Unlocking the potential of brain-computer interfaces
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Oct 2024, 02:45 PM IST
SummaryPeople with severe spinal injuries will one day be able to return to work, according to executives at Precision Neuroscience.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Imagine being able to control a computer with your thoughts—even more easily and quickly than using your hands. That is the goal of Precision Neuroscience. Using brain-computer interfaces, it aims to transform the lives of people with physical challenges.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less