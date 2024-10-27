Unlocking the potential of brain-computer interfaces

MAGER: And he has to fix his gaze on a letter. And that selects it. It’s five to 10 words a minute compared to speaking at 150. The implant would allow him to communicate at a normal conversational speed. The second thing is, he has a 7-year-old child, and he would like to be able to speak to him, in the time he has left, at a conversational rate. The third thing is he wants to have some fun, play videogames with his son.