Uttar Pradesh government has proposed to give free laptop to the meritorious students of class X and XII. Going to the Assembly Elections early next year, the State government plans to offer 20 lakh free laptops to its students. The students of class X and XII need to apply online for it.

The UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021 aims to cover talented and aspiring students of the state who could not afford otherwise. To opt for this welfare scheme students need to visit www.upcmo.up.nic.in.

But there are few conditions to avail this scheme such as:

1: Only UP Board students can apply.

2: Those students who have passed their class 12th examination from Uttar Pradesh Board.

3: After passing the class 12 board exam, you can take advantage of the scheme.

4: The student must have secured at least 65 percent or more marks in class 12th.

Also, there are list of documents are required for application:

At the time of applying, it is necessary to have Aadhaar card, residence certificate, 10th and 12th mark sheet, passport size photograph and mobile number.

Process of Application:

1: Visit: www.upcmo.up.nic.in .

2: Select the Up Free Tablet Yojana Application Form link.

3: Fill all the details on the new window.

4: Keep the print safe.

This is not the first time Uttar Pradesh government has initiated welfare schemes like this. Previously, the SP-government led by Mulayam Singh Yadav distributed free laptops to the students of Uttar Pradesh.

