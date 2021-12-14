Update Google Chrome now as Government advises caution. Know why and how to do it

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian government has issued caution for the users of Google Chrome in India. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has issued a 'high severity' warning to Google Chrome users. Google Chrome is probably the largest used browser in the country, both in personal computers as well as mobile phones. The CERT-In says that the Google Chrome could be exploited by cybercriminals to execute the arbitrary code on the users' system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has observed various vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome browser that might allow an attacker to gain access to personal information as well as implant malware to spy on a targeted computer.

Because of Type Confusion in V8, Google Chrome has many vulnerabilities, the government advisory mentioned. Tech giant Google already has released a fix to these vulnerabilities in the latest update of Chrome. Hence, the advisory issued by the government suggested that all users should update their browser. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Failing to update the latest version of Google Chrome hikes the possibility of the computer being remotely hacked by the online attackers and the sensitive, personal information may be leaked, the government advisory said. Google mentioned that 22 types of security fixes, which were highlighted by external researchers, have been incorporated in the latest update of Chrome to ensure user privacy.

You can check for the available update on your Chrome and update it by clicking the three vertical dots in the top right of the page. Click the About Chrome option and it will update. Start or reboot the system again and secure your credentials. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

