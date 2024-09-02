Urban Company water purifiers versus other top brands: A good water purifier ensures clean, safe drinking water, protecting health and improving water quality for both homes and offices.

In India, water purifiers are essential. Over the years contamination of water has become a major health issue. The reasons could be many; some include unreliable municipal water supply or overt dependence on potentially unsafe underground water. Installing water purifiers ensure access to clean, safe drinking water, protecting health year-round. Just what do these purifiers do? Water purifiers are devices that remove contaminants, bacteria and impurities from water, ensuring it is safe for drinking. They use various methods, such as filtration, UV light, or reverse osmosis, to provide clean, healthy water for households and businesses.

Read Less Read More Why are water purifiers a must? Let's take a look at the several ways in which our drinking water could potentially get compromised.

Poor municipal supply: In many areas, municipal water supply is inconsistent and may contain impurities. Water purifiers provide clean water despite unreliable sources.

Underground water risks: Many rely on underground water, which may be contaminated with chemicals like fluoride and arsenic. Purifiers ensure this water is safe to consume.

Health protection: Purifiers help prevent waterborne diseases, safeguarding families from illnesses like cholera and typhoid.

Urban and rural needs: Whether in cities or villages, water purifiers address varying water quality issues, making them indispensable nationwide.

Different kinds of water purifiers Planning to buy a new water purifier? Well, we can tell you it can get very confusing as there were many options in the market. Gone are the days when a simple home water filter was enough. Let's see what are different types of water purifiers currently available in India.

UV water purifiers: UV purifiers use ultraviolet light to eliminate bacteria and viruses, making them suitable for biologically contaminated water.

RO water purifiers: Reverse Osmosis (RO) purifiers remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, and impurities. They are ideal for regions with high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) in water.

Gravity-based purifiers: These purifiers operate without electricity, using activated carbon to filter out impurities. They are best for areas with low TDS.

UF water purifiers: Ultra-Filtration (UF) purifiers remove bacteria and larger particles, but not dissolved salts. They are effective in areas with low chemical contamination.

Multi-stage purifiers: These combine RO, UV, and UF technologies to provide comprehensive purification, ensuring safe drinking water even in areas with complex contamination issues.

Urban Company water purifier: Salient features One of the companies that has gained traction among others is Urban Company. It provides reliable water purifier services, ensuring clean, safe drinking water through expert installation, maintenance, and repairs. Let's have a look at some of its salient features. Please note that these features listed below have been picked from the company website.

Design and engineering marvel: Urban Company’s water purifiers feature sleek, modern designs, blending seamlessly with kitchen interiors while delivering high-quality water purification.

Service required only once every 2 years: Users get to save up to ₹13,500 on the total ownership and service cost over the years. These purifiers contain filters that last for 2 years, have a 10-stage purification system and are US FDA compliant.

Superior purifier: These devices come with combination of different kinds of purification processes (RO, RO Life Booster, UV with alkaline and minerals and copper-charged filter). The different filtering processes at play include pre-filter, sediment filter, pre-carbon filter, RO membrane + RO life booster, 4-in-1 health booster (Cu + Ca + Mg + alkaline) and UV light.

Pure water: With a featured UV light inside the water tank, the water is disinfected of any bacteria and viruses which can cause water-borne diseases.

2-year filter life: The superior filtration, smart rinse and multi micron technology ensure the filters give users pure water for 2 years without a service needed. Water purifiers from this brand ensure optimum purified water up to 12,000 litres.

Smart monitoring with UC app: These water purifiers can keep track of water and filter quality and send alerts when a service is due.

Other interesting features:* Preset dispensing modes: Water purifiers come in different modes - glass mode, bottle mode or free-flow mode.

* Guide light: There is a facility of a light which glows during dispensing, which helps users fill water at night.

* These purifiers come with retractable trays for hands-free bottle filling.

* 8L storage capacity: They come with large storage capacity

2-year unconditional warranty with no maintenance cost: Users can save ₹13,500 on service costs over 6 years

* Free filter replacement for 2 years

* No service charges for 2 years (refer to user manual for details)

* Warranty for all spare parts

Let's have a look at some of the best Urban Company options available on Amazon along with those from other top brands.

The Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier combines RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline technologies in a 10-stage purification system. Designed for convenience, it requires no service for two years. This 4-in-1 health booster features smart IoT capabilities, allowing remote monitoring and control. With an 8-litre capacity, it ensures ample clean water for your needs. Backed by a two-year warranty, the Native M2 offers reliable performance and advanced features to maintain optimal water quality effortlessly.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier Purification Technology: RO, UV, Copper, Alkaline

Capacity: 8 litres

Stages: 10-stage filtration

Features: Smart IoT connectivity

Warranty: 2 years

The Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier features a comprehensive 10-stage filtration system, integrating RO, UV, Copper, and Alkaline technologies. Designed for ease, it requires no service for two years and includes all necessary filters. This 4-in-1 health booster ensures an 8-litre capacity, providing ample clean water for households. With smart features and a two-year warranty, the Native M1 offers dependable performance and advanced purification without the hassle of frequent maintenance. Ideal for maintaining high water quality effortlessly.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier Purification Technologies: RO, UV, Copper, Alkaline

Filtration Stages: 10-stage system

Capacity: 8 litres

Maintenance: Requires no service for 2 years

Warranty: 2 years (filters included)

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier is India’s leading choice for reliable water purification. It comes with a free service plan valued at ₹2000, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. Designed to handle borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this purifier excels in removing impurities, with 30 times greater efficiency compared to local brands. Equipped with advanced RO and UV technologies, it guarantees high-quality water by effectively eliminating contaminants. Choose the Sure Delight NXT for superior performance and peace of mind regarding your water's purity.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier Purification Technologies: RO and UV

Service Plan: Free service worth ₹ 2000

2000 Suitability: Borewell, tanker, and municipal water

Impurity Removal: 30 times more effective than local purifiers

Market Position: India’s #1 water purifier 4) Livpure Glo Lite RO+UF+Carbon Filter- 7 L Storage, Water Purifier

The Livpure Glo Lite RO+UF+Carbon Filter is a highly effective water purifier designed for home use. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it is suitable for various water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal water. This purifier combines RO, UF, and carbon filtration technologies to ensure comprehensive purification, removing contaminants and impurities effectively. The sleek white design seamlessly blends with any kitchen decor, while its advanced filtration system provides clean, safe drinking water for your family. Ideal for maintaining high water quality in diverse conditions.

Specifications of Livpure Glo Lite RO+UF+Carbon Filter- 7 L Storage, Water Purifier Purification Technologies: RO, UF, and Carbon Filter

Storage Capacity: 7 litres

Suitable For: Borewell, tanker, and municipal water

Design: Sleek white finish

Usage: Home water purification

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier offers advanced purification with RO, UV LED, UF, and TDS Control technologies. It comes with a 4-year free service plan, ensuring reliable maintenance and peace of mind. ISI marked for quality assurance, this purifier features an 8-litre tank and a high flow rate of 20 litres per hour. The white design complements modern kitchens, while an additional ₹1000 discount is available on exchanges. The KENT Grand provides comprehensive water purification, ideal for maintaining clean and safe drinking water at home.

Specifications of KENT Grand RO Water Purifier Purification Technologies: RO, UV LED, UF, and TDS Control

Service Plan: 4 years free service

Tank Capacity: 8 litres

Flow Rate: 20 litres per hour

FAQs Question : How often should I change the filters in my water purifier? Ans : Filters typically need to be replaced every 6 to 12 months, depending on the type and usage. Check the manufacturer’s guidelines for specific recommendations. Question : What is the difference between RO and UV water purifiers? Ans : RO (Reverse Osmosis) removes dissolved solids and contaminants, while UV (Ultraviolet) purifiers eliminate bacteria and viruses. Many systems combine both for comprehensive purification. Question : Can water purifiers remove all types of contaminants? Ans : Water purifiers are designed to address specific contaminants. While advanced systems can remove most impurities, some specialised filters may be needed for specific issues like heavy metals. Question : Is it necessary to install a water purifier if I have a municipal water supply? Ans : Municipal water may still contain impurities or chemicals. A water purifier ensures additional safety and improves water quality, making it advisable even with municipal supply. Question : How do I know which water purifier is right for my home? Ans : Consider factors like water source (borewell, municipal), contamination levels, and the type of purification required. Consult a water specialist or use a water testing kit to determine your needs.