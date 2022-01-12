Urban Indians invested more last year, thanks to new-age apps

What determines the decision to invest more? Income came across as the strongest factor, more than age, education, city tier or gender. Nearly 74% of those earning more than ₹1 lakh a month were able to put aside at least one-tenth of their monthly pay towards investment. This share was just over a quarter for those making less than ₹20,000 a month. While 94% of the high-earners invested at least some amount, the share dropped to 77% for those lowest down the ladder.