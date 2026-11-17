By Rozanna Latiff and Xinghui Kok

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shares of data centre and chip supply chain companies in Southeast Asia tumbled on Tuesday, as fresh US curbs on advanced chip exports to the region threatened its $100 billion-plus AI industry that has become a major driver of economic growth.

The new rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to the region's major economies such as Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, which some Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models. It also imposes new requirements on overseas data centres that supply "significant volumes of computing power" to firms headquartered in China.

"Chinese AI developers can no longer bypass physical hardware embargoes by renting advanced US compute power ... from overseas data centres," said Neil Shah, vice president of research firm Counterpoint.

"The regulatory burden has fundamentally shifted from hardware manufacturers to cloud service providers and enterprises," he said, adding data centre firms in the region will now face massive "Know Your Customer" requirements.

Shares in Malaysia's data centre infrastructure firms MN Holdings and Critical Holdings both plunged nearly 20%, while YTL Power, an Nvidia partner on AI infrastructure, tumbled nearly 10%.

"For overseas data-centre operators reliant on Chinese customers, this could mean weaker utilisation, pricing pressure and delayed expansion. Chinese AI developers, meanwhile, could face rising costs and slower development timelines," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo in Singapore.

Singapore's Frencken, a supplier to Dutch chip equipment maker ASML, slid 3.91%, while semiconductor testing company AEM, which works with Intel, fell 2.9%.

The selloff spread to data centre material suppliers and printed circuit board, thermal-management and energy stocks across China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Japan's Mitsui Kinzoku and Furukawa Electric, Taiwan's Delta Electronics, Asia Vital Components and Auras Technology all dropped more than 5%.

Chinese technology stocks also fell, with Alibaba shedding 5% and Tencent losing 3%. However, a winner in the fallout was SMIC, China's top contract chipmaker and a key player in Beijing's push for domestic alternatives, which jumped 7%.

"Losing remote access creates a severe short-term compute bottleneck for Chinese tech giants, but it is a massive long-term catalyst for decoupling," Shah said.

"Washington is forcing domestic capital and engineering talent to double down on full-stack sovereign alternatives, accelerating ecosystems."

'UNACCEPTABLE RISK'

The new rule identifies Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and ​Brazil as countries where advanced chips face an "unacceptable risk" of diversion, requiring shipments of covered chips to those markets to obtain US export licenses.

The rule was published days after Nvidia ​CEO Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who worked at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that rents computing power at its data ​centres and has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

After Huang's relationship with the Megaspeed executive cast a spotlight on the data centre and chip industries in Southeast Asia last week, they were bracing for heightened scrutiny.

ECONOMIC DRIVERS

Southeast ​Asia has emerged as one of the world's fastest growing data centre markets, attracting tens of billions in investment as global technology companies race to build AI capacity.

Malaysia has approved 385.7 billion ringgit ($95 billion) of data centre-related investments since 2021, according to the trade ministry. Thailand has 42 data centres, representing 3,400 MW of IT load and about 750 billion baht ($22.6 billion) in investment as of February.

Indonesia's data centre market was valued at $2.81 billion in 2025.

The AI boom has increasingly fed into regional economic growth, with Singapore in August raising its economic growth forecast to 4.5%-5.5% this year, from 2.0%-4.0%, citing the AI boom. In Malaysia, rising data centre development projects pushed the construction sector ‌up 6% ⁠in the third quarter of 2026.

In February 2025, Singapore said that while 22% of Nvidia's chip sales were booked to entities with operations in Singapore, only 1% physically came to Singapore.

The wealthy city-state has become a key site for Chinese firms to set up offices in recent years, in efforts to "Singapore-wash", or domicile ⁠in trade-focused ​Singapore to reduce risks from China-US tension.

Singapore authorities said early on Tuesday they were studying the details of the new US measure carefully and engaging with affected companies on their business impact. They were also contacting relevant US authorities to discuss the scope and implementation of the measure.

"We take our international reputation seriously and do not condone companies using their association with Singapore to circumvent or violate the laws of other countries in their international business activities, including export controls," said the joint release by the trade and communications ministries.