* Z.AI's next flagship model could be delayed until 2027, sources say

* Moonshot expects development cycles could double without overseas computing access, sources say

* New US chip curbs, anti-distillation measures threaten China's low-cost AI development model, sources say

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Nov 26 (Reuters) - China's Z.AI has fallen behind schedule on its next flagship AI model, while rival Moonshot AI expects the interval between major releases could double from six months to a year or longer if it loses access to overseas computing power, people familiar with the matter said.

The previously unreported details show how efforts by US AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic to prevent distillation, a technique in which developers train models using answers generated by more capable ones, have slowed Chinese AI development. Washington's latest chip restrictions threaten further delays.

The measures jeopardise a key advantage that has helped Chinese AI companies challenge their American rivals despite years of export controls: the ability to develop competitive models at substantially lower cost.

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A US Commerce Department rule that took effect on November 19 imposes licensing requirements aimed at restricting Chinese companies' access to large amounts of computing power from advanced US chips in overseas data centres, targeting a means of accessing Nvidia processors without importing them.

Z.AI, also known as Zhipu AI, had planned to release its next flagship model, GLM-5.5, this month but has yet to do so, two people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The model, designed with roughly 3 trillion parameters - a measure of its size - has been held up partly by increasingly effective safeguards against distillation, one of the people said.

Z.AI had hoped to complete training and release the model by year-end, but the new US computing restrictions could push its launch into the first quarter of 2027 or later, the person said.

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Z.AI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the company released GLM-5.4, built on an existing model with 750 billion parameters. Z.AI says a new design enables it to match the performance of models with 2 trillion to 3 trillion parameters.

Anthropic said in September it had observed nearly 200 million exchanges with its Claude models linked to suspected distillation campaigns, attributing them to Chinese developers including Alibaba, Moonshot and Z.AI.

OpenAI has made similar accusations against individuals associated with Moonshot. Anthropic has described measures it uses to detect and block unauthorised distillation, while OpenAI has also reported efforts to disrupt such activity.

Moonshot did not respond immediately to a request for comment. It has previously rejected suggestions that its Kimi K3 model's performance was achieved via distillation, telling China's National Business Daily in July that its performance gains came from original changes to underlying architecture.

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LONGER DEVELOPMENT CYCLES

Beijing-based Moonshot is particularly exposed to the new US rule because it rents computing power to train its models and prioritises overseas providers, a person with knowledge of its operations said.

The AI developer internally expects its usual six-month interval between major releases could stretch to 12 months or longer if its overseas computing access is cut off entirely, the person said, adding that computing capacity available in China could not make up the shortfall.

Its next flagship model, Kimi K4, could be delayed until around the middle of 2027, the person estimated. Moonshot released Kimi K2 in July 2025, K2.5 in January and K3 in July.

Moonshot has stepped up efforts to rent computing power in Europe, a separate person familiar with the matter said, confirming an earlier CNBC report. It plans to approach Chinese chipmakers about using their processors for training, the person added.

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Safeguards against distillation have also slowed Moonshot's development, the person said. As obtaining training data from Anthropic's and OpenAI's models has become increasingly difficult, Moonshot has begun distilling from models developed by Google and Meta, whose latest releases have made them attractive sources of training data, the person added.

Google and Meta did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

CLOSING THE CHIP LOOPHOLE

The new US restrictions on overseas data centres followed the short-lived resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over revelations of extramarital affairs, including with unrelated Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. Her business dealings have drawn scrutiny amid concerns about Chinese access to restricted Nvidia technology.

The rule covers computing arrangements at data centres outside the US above a threshold roughly equivalent to 750 of Nvidia's H100 chips, which have required US export licences for shipments to China since 2022.

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Operators already providing covered computing services before the rule took effect have 90 days to obtain licences.

It also introduces licensing requirements for shipments of advanced chips, including H100s, to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil, with exceptions for qualifying US companies.

Nvidia told its manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers to those four Southeast Asian countries, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Information reported last week that Moonshot had scrapped a $150 million deal to access Nvidia's advanced Blackwell AI chips through an Indonesian data centre. Moonshot declined to comment to the publication.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Eduardo Baptista and Jamie Freed)