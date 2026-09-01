US Department of War expands GenAI.mil with OpenAIs ChatGPT Mil and Starshield AIs Grok

Washington DC [US], : The US Department of War simultaneously launched OpenAI's ChatGPT Mil on GenAI.mil and Starshield AI's Grok for Government on GenAI.mil, significantly widening the suite of frontier artificial intelligence tools available across its secure enterprise environment.

The announcements by the US Department of War mark the operational rollout of major enterprise capabilities tailored for defense personnel. Both systems hold accreditation for Controlled Unclassified Information at Impact Level 5, ensuring compliance with strict security baselines while operating at an enterprise scale.

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The release of ChatGPT Mil represents the formal adoption phase of an enterprise partnership established between the Department and OpenAI in 2025. The platform supports document-intensive unclassified workloads across planning, policy, logistics, and administration for over three million personnel across the Joint Force.

"ChatGPT Mil brings a familiar commercial experience into the Department's secure environment, tailored to warfighter needs. The core experience centers on chat, files, projects, and custom GPTs, with additional features sequenced over time," the Department stated.

"ChatGPT Mil supports document-heavy unclassified work across the Department, including planning, policy, logistics, and administration, and is built for scale to support more than 3 million Department personnel," the Department added.

The Department's integration of Starshield AI's Grok expands operational capabilities, including adaptive reasoning modes, deep-thinking inference, persistent projects, and standardized playbooks designed to preserve institutional knowledge.

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"Starshield AI's Grok for Government will provide the warfighter with immediate productivity gains, stronger knowledge continuity and more secure and efficient collaboration," the Department noted.

"Starshield AI's Grok for Government enables the Joint Force to execute missions faster and with greater precision across numerous operational contexts, ranging from market research analysis for acquisition professionals to supply chain management for logisticians," the statement said.

The deployment of Grok for Government represents a milestone in the Department's broader AI Acceleration Strategy. Since its debut nine months ago, the GenAI.mil ecosystem onboarded more than 1.7 million unique users. The dual integration broadens access across competing frontier models to reduce vendor lock-in.

"Through the Chief Digital and AI Office and the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, the Department will continue scaling frontier AI as a force multiplier across the Joint Force," the Department stated.

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"This launch supports the White House's AI Action Plan and reinforces the Department of War's commitment to leading the adoption of AI for warfighter mission sets and decision superiority," the Department stated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.