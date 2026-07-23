US Dept of Energy announces first projects under Genesis Mission RFA to accelerate AI-driven scientific breakthroughs

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the first projects selected under the Genesis Mission Request for Applications (RFA), as per a statement by US DOE.

Taking to the official X account, US DOE shared, the Genesis Mission's Request for Applications (RFA) drew the largest response ever recorded for a funding opportunity by the US Department of Energy.

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"The Genesis Mission RFA generated the largest response to a funding opportunity in DOE history," it said.

As per the statement, the selected projects include 278 awards--87 led by DOE and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) national laboratories, 168 by universities, 19 by companies and four by nonprofit organisations.

Additionally, these projects bring together 342 participating institutions, comprising 16 DOE and NNSA national laboratories, 142 universities, 157 companies, 13 nonprofit organisations and 14 other institutions.

The largest of the selected projects is a three-year, USD 60 million investment in nuclear energy that will use artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of nuclear facilities, enhance safety and reduce operating costs, helping deliver affordable, reliable and secure energy to Americans, US DOE noted.

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It further added, "These projects will address some of the nation's most pressing energy, scientific, and engineering challenges, including in nuclear energy, critical mineral extraction, intelligent chip design, and commercial fusion energy."

As per US DOE, the Genesis Mission aims to double America's scientific productivity by combining the US Department of Energy's scientific capabilities with advanced artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and the expertise of leading researchers.

The research teams will begin developing and demonstrating AI-enabled scientific workflows and the awardees will have access to the Genesis Mission Platform, including AI agent frameworks, advanced AI models and software provided through industry partnerships, as well as high-performance computing resources available across DOE's national laboratories and partner facilities, it said.

"The extraordinary response to this Genesis Mission application process demonstrates that America's scientific community is ready to reimagine how discovery happens," said Under Secretary for Science Dario Gil. (ANI)

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