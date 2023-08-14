U.S. Issues Draft Cybersecurity Guidelines for EV Charging Networks

Researchers have warned that hackers could infiltrate EV charging networks to steal customer data or cause damaging effects to the electric grid and potentially engineer blackouts. There is a rush to increase electric vehicle production and adoption in the U.S. and in Europe, which raises risks that cybersecurity protections could be an afterthought, analysts say. In April, the Biden administration proposed tougher car emissions targets to accelerate the transition to EVs and has called for EVs to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030.