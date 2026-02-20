US leads AI brain race followed by China, Singapore; India at 6th spot: Report

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The United States has bagged the first rank followed by China and Singapore while India has been ranked at the sixth spot, according to Global AI Brain Race Report 2026.

The study, published by essayhumaniser.io, evaluates over 100 countries using a weighted framework combining artificial intelligence (AI) R&D, economic integration, infrastructure, talent readiness, governance, responsible AI, public opinion and academic strength.

The United States ranks first with a final score of 82 out of 100, leading in AI R&D (19.15 out of 27.78), economic integration (22.22 out of 22.22) and infrastructure (16.21 out of 16.67).

China ranks second with a final score of 59 out of 100, supported by the world's largest AI education base with 107 top AI universities and strong R&D (17.22 out of 27.78).

Singapore ranks third with a score of 37 out of 100, despite having only two AI universities, due to exceptional academic quality with an average subject score of 90.50 and a global score of 82.00, combined with strong talent readiness (9.31 out of 16.67).

At the fourth and fifth spots are South Korea and the UK.

India ranks sixth with 32 out of 100, driven by strong talent (9.12 out of 16.67) but constrained by infrastructure (0.65 out of 16.67) and governance (0.11 out of 5.56).

The pattern is clear -- countries that align research, infrastructure, governance and education into one integrated system dominate the AI leadership race, it said.

"This is not just a ranking; it is a forward-looking structural analysis. Our findings show that the countries leading today are not simply ahead in research output. They are building integrated AI ecosystems across infrastructure, governance, talent, and economic adoption.