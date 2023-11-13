U.S. Shift on Global Tech Rules Jeopardizes Effort to Counter China

The Biden administration hoped to use this week’s gathering of Asia-Pacific officials to deliver progress in the IPEF program, which the U.S. launched last year to strengthen economic and trade ties with friendly nations as a counterweight to China’s influence in the region. The IPEF ministers are expected to meet Monday and Tuesday in San Francisco, ahead of a summit meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping scheduled Wednesday. Both meetings will take place on the sidelines of the gathering of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation nations, another group that includes China and Russia.