US tech giants turn to Mexico to make AI gear, spurning China
Yang Jie , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Apr 2024, 01:52 PM IST
SummarySome of the biggest U.S. companies in artificial intelligence have asked their Taiwanese manufacturing partners to step up production south of the U.S. border.
Some of the biggest U.S. companies in artificial intelligence have asked their Taiwanese manufacturing partners to step up production of AI-related hardware in Mexico, seeking to diminish reliance on China.
