Home >Technology >Using WhatsApp? You may need a new smartphone starting Nov 1. See details

WhatsApp may vanish from your phones starting Nov 1
1 min read . 12:33 PM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • WhastApp will be available to Android running OS 4.1 and above, iPhone running iOS 10 and beyond and KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer

The Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, will soon vanish from your old phones. The reason being the update to the world’s largest used messaging platform. Starting November 1, WhatsApp will stop working on older Android and iOS devices.

The new and updated security patches of WhatsApp will automatically log out people using older Android and iOS smartphones. The messaging app has quoted privacy as part of this move.

“WhatsApp has said that the app will not be supporting older versions of both Android and iOS. Anyone with a smartphone supporting Android OS 4.1 and above and iOS 10 and above will be the only ones who will be able to use the messaging app," WhatsApp said in statement.

WhastApp will be available to Android running OS 4.1 and above, iPhone running iOS 10 and beyond and KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The operating system that will not support the app is Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0.

You can check your phone OS status in the Setting menu and know would you be able to use WhatsApp starting November or else you need a new phone for it.

