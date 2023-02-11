Valentine's Day is around the corner and people are all finding new ways to make their loved ones feel special. In case you are looking looking to express your feelings digitally in a better ways, here is how you can use these new WhatsApp features:

Digital avatars

WhatsApp helps users to create their digital avatars.These customised avatars are digitised versions of your personality. Use these avatars while chatting to offer a more personal touch in the conversations.

Pin Chat

With the help of the pin chat feature, users can pin their favourite conversations on the instant messaging app. Android WhatsApp users can do it by tapping, holding the chat and tab Pin. Whereas, iPhone users can swipe right on the chat to pin and then tap the PIN option.

Emoji reaction

It is easy to react to messages these days with more meaningful emojis rather than just dropping a thumbs up. This reflects how you care to express your emotions better through emojis.

Status updates

Users can share their status on WhatsApp. The feature lets users share videos, texts, sounds and GIFs which appear after 24 hours.

Voice messages

It is believed that voice messages work better on people with whom you want to connect. WhatsApp users can share a voice note with each other and even pause or record in case they need more thoughts before expressing themselves.

Custom notifications

It is interesting that users can also set up custom notifications. WhatsApp users can set up these custom notifications when they are calling or expecting a WhatsApp call. They need to click on their contact info and change the alert tone from wallpaper and sound.

Live location

Users can express their concern and safety for their partners by exchanging their live locations in case they are at an unknown location. This way it will be easy to track each other in real time if in any difficulty.

Polls

Do you often get confused regarding what to give your partner as a gift? Use the WhatsApp poll feature and send it to your close friends for their advice.