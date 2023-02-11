Valentine Day sale on Vijay Sales: Discounts on iPhones, laptops and more
- Interestingly, Apple fans can also avail discounts on Apple products with iPhones starting at ₹52,600 and MacBooks starting at ₹73,900 including cash backs on both for HDFC Bank card holders.
Valentine's Day is around the corner and to mark this occasion, retail store Vijay Sales is back with its Valentine’s Day’s special sale. The exclusive sale will commence from February 10, 2023 onwards. Customers can avail discounts up to 70 per cent discount on the latest smartphones, laptops, accessories, home and kitchen appliances.
