Home / Technology / Valentine Day sale on Vijay Sales: Discounts on iPhones, laptops and more
Back

Valentine Day sale on Vijay Sales: Discounts on iPhones, laptops and more

2 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2023, 09:02 AM IST Edited By Govind Choudhary
HD Ready Smart Televisions start from ₹11,490 with up to 40 per cent off.Premium
HD Ready Smart Televisions start from 11,490 with up to 40 per cent off.

  • Interestingly, Apple fans can also avail discounts on Apple products with iPhones starting at 52,600 and MacBooks starting at 73,900 including cash backs on both for HDFC Bank card holders.

Valentine's Day is around the corner and to mark this occasion, retail store Vijay Sales is back with its Valentine’s Day’s special sale. The exclusive sale will commence from February 10, 2023 onwards. Customers can avail discounts up to 70 per cent discount on the latest smartphones, laptops, accessories, home and kitchen appliances.

The Vijay Sales’ Valentine’s Day sale is offering Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 priced at 5999, boAt Wave Lynk Calling smart watch priced at 1,999, Philips Kerashine Straightener priced at 2556 and Redmi 10A Sport priced at 10,499.

Interestingly, Apple fans can also avail discounts on Apple products with iPhones starting at 52,600 and MacBooks starting at 73,900 including cash backs on both for HDFC Bank card holders.

One can grab offers on smart watches starting from just 1,399. The audio wearable range including Truly Wireless Buds, headphones and earphones start from 399 with up to 70 per cent off and much more. Interested buyers can also get audio systems and speakers with up to 65 per cent discount. HD Ready Smart Televisions start from 11,490 with up to 40 per cent off.

Moreover, the sale also features discounts on the personal care categories for both men and women. Grooming, styling and hair care products carry a starting price of 499 with up to 70 per cent discount on select products.

Speaking of kitchen appliances, the sale is offering mixers and juicers starting price of 2499, microwave and OTGs from 4,499 and sandwich makers and Toasters are priced at 675.

Apart from the special discounts, customers also earn MyVS Loyalty Reward Points of 0.75 per cent on their purchase value every time they shop. These can be redeemed at Re. 1 per point at stores.

Besides, customers can avail instant discounts from top banks on their purchase at Vijay Sales stores and www.vijay sales.com. HSBC Bank Card holders get 7.5 per cent instant discount of up to 7500 on Credit Card EMI transactions above 20,000. YES Bank Credit Card holders can avail an instant discount of five per cent up to 2,000 on EMI transactions of 15,000 and above.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x