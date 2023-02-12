Valentine's Day is around the corner. On this festival, people like to wish and greet each other. They like to download WhatsApp stickers and quotes for the same. In case you would like to know how to download Valentine's Day WhatsApp stickers and send them to your loved one, here is the guide for you:

STEP1. Open the Google Play Store. Search for Valentine's Day WhatsApp stickers.

STEP2. Now choose your favorite sticker pack and download it.

STEP3. Open the sticker pack and tap on ‘Add; or ‘Add to WhatsApp’ button.

STEP4. Furthermore, tap on the Add button again to confirm.

STEP5. After adding it, proceed to WhatsApp and open any chat window where you want to send them.

STEP6. Head to the stickers section and navigate to the sticker pack that has been added.

STEP7. Tap on any sticker to send it.

Meanwhile, brands are rushing to quantify the celebration of Valentine's Day into an increase in the number of sales. Like every good occasion, companies are offering huge discounts on their smartphones all over India. These offers are available on e-commerce platform Amazon and one will get a dynamic range of discounts based on their mode of shopping.

The Amazon Fab Phones fest sale offers discounts on a range of handsets from Samsung, Realme, Redmi, and other brands. The sale will continue till February 14, 2023, to mark the special occasion of Valentine Day.

Here we bring you a list of best-selling mid-range smartphones available on Amazon right now:

realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (6GB RAM+128GB Storage) variant is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹16,999 instead of ₹25,999. Interestingly, customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1000 on Federal Bank credit cards. Moreover, customers can exchange their old smartphones for value up to ₹15,450. This device is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processor and sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ display. The smartphone houses a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G (6GB RAM+128GB Storage) variant is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹19,999 instead of ₹21,999. Interestingly, customers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to ₹1000 on HDFC Bank credit cards. Moreover, customers can exchange their old smartphones for value up to ₹18,050. This device is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor for high performance and efficiency with Adreno 619 GPU; Up to 2.0GHz. The smartphone houses a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging.

Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G (6GB RAM+128GB Storage) variant can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹23,999 instead of ₹31,999. Interestingly, customers can avail a flat ₹1500 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card transaction. Moreover, customers can exchange their old smartphones for value up to ₹19,550. This device is powered by a Dimensity 8100 SoC and sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. The smartphone packs a 5,080mAh battery supported by 67W charging.