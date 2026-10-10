Venezuela authorises Musks Starlink to operate in country

New Delhi [India], : Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez has authorised Elon Musk's SpaceX-operated satellite internet service Starlink to operate in the country, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Venezuelan government.

According to Reuters, the authorisation is part of an agreement between the Venezuelan government and the US company, with the government announcing the development in a statement on Friday.

The move marks a new development for Starlink's operations in Latin America, as the satellite internet service continues to expand its global presence and subscriber base.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, provides internet connectivity through a network of satellites in low Earth orbit. Its service portfolio has expanded beyond individual consumers to include businesses, aviation, maritime operators and government customers.

Reuters reported that Starlink's satellite internet business has continued to grow globally, supported by the launch of additional satellites and an expanding range of services for different customer segments.

The company's offerings include connectivity for consumers and enterprises, as well as specialised services for aviation, maritime and government use, broadening its reach across sectors that require internet access in areas where conventional connectivity may be limited.

The Venezuelan government's announcement did not provide further details in the information reported by Reuters about the terms of the agreement, the planned launch timeline or the scope of Starlink's proposed operations in the country.

The authorisation comes as satellite-based internet services gain a larger role in the global connectivity market, with providers seeking to extend coverage through expanding satellite networks and services tailored to different users.

For Starlink, entry into additional markets can support its efforts to increase its international subscriber base and expand the range of applications for its satellite network.

However, details about the implementation of the agreement and the availability of Starlink's services to customers in Venezuela remain unclear based on the information reported.

Reuters reported the development on October 9, citing the Venezuelan government's statement.