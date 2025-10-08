The other way to fight vibe hacking attempts is by taking on a multi-layered approach, which includes AI-powered security tools as well as training employees to recognise AI-generated threats. “For platforms, especially those running SPAs, regular code reviews and automated vulnerability scanning are critical," said Apeksha Kaushik, principal analyst at Gartner, a research and advisory firm.

Cybersecurity company, Darktrace, backed by global investment firm KKR found that 78% of companies' chief information security officer believe AI is having an impact on cyber threats. Additionally, nine in ten survey participants agree that AI-powered threats will continue to have a significant impact on their organization for the next one to two years.