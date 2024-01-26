Vice City vibes: GTA 6 trailer raises hopes of a nostalgic reunion with Tommy Vercetti's waterside mansion
Rumors of GTA 6 returning to Vice City have fans intrigued. A building resembling Tommy Vercetti's mansion is spotted in the trailer, igniting excitement and skepticism among fans.
Excitement is reaching a fever pitch among Grand Theft Auto fans as they eagerly analyze every frame of the GTA 6 trailer for potential clues and ties to the beloved Vice City. The speculation is particularly focused on Tommy Vercetti, the iconic character from GTA: Vice City, voiced by the late Ray Liotta. While Rockstar has not officially confirmed anything, a building spotted in the trailer has sparked a fresh wave of speculation in the GTA community.