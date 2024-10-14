Explore
Business News/ Technology / Vijay Sales Festive Celebration Sale: Top deals on flagship smartphones, smartwatches and more
Vijay Sales Festive Celebration Sale: Top deals on flagship smartphones, smartwatches and more

Edited By Govind Choudhary

Vijay Sales launches its Festive Celebration Sale with up to 70% discounts on electronics. Highlights include pre-booking for a Sansui 100-inch 4K QLED TV and significant deals on Apple products. Bank cashback offers and loyalty rewards enhance savings for customers.

As the festive season commences, Vijay Sales has announced its much-anticipated Festive Celebration Sale, offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on a wide range of electronics and appliances. Customers can take advantage of significant savings on products ranging from smartphones to laptops, with attractive bank cashback offers sweetening the deal.

One of the highlights of the sale is an exclusive pre-booking offer for the Sansui 100-inch 4K QLED TV. Priced at 2,75,000, the TV can be pre-booked from midnight on October 12th until 11:59 pm on October 14th, 2024. Deliveries for the product will begin from October 21st. The Sansui TV boasts advanced features including Dolby Vision & Atmos, HDR10+ technology, Google Assistant integration, and support for streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube.

Apple fans can also expect great deals, with discounts across the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and the new iPhone 16 series, which starts from 74,900, inclusive of instant bank cashback. Apple Watches start from 22,900, and MacBook enthusiasts can grab one starting at 72,590. The latest AirPods 4 are available from 11,900, while iPads start from 25,990, both with instant bank cashback.

For those seeking budget-friendly options, smartphones are available starting from 7,999, with 5G models starting at 10,999. Premium smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 4 5G are priced at 31,999, inclusive of bank cashback. Affordable laptops are available from 19,990, while up to 40 per cent off is offered on select models. Gaming gadgets and accessories are available at discounts of up to 50 per cent, while tablet users can enjoy up to 40 per cent off.

Television enthusiasts can find deals starting at 8,500, with QLED TVs priced from 14,990. Smartwatches are available from 999, including the FireBoltt 4G Pro VoLTE smartwatch at 1,999. Additionally, CMF by Nothing Ear Buds are priced at 1,799.

Vijay Sales is also offering benefits through its MyVS Rewards loyalty programme, allowing customers to earn 0.75 per cent of their purchase value in loyalty points, which can be redeemed at 1 per point on future purchases. Membership to the programme is free, and customers can use their mobile number as their member ID.

Further discounts are available through bank offers. HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders can avail a 7.5 per cent instant discount up to 4,500 on EMI transactions, while HSBC credit card holders can enjoy the same discount up to 5,000 on EMI transactions above 20,000. Yes Bank customers can receive a 5 per cent discount up to 2,500 on credit card EMI transactions over 10,000. Additionally, Bank of Baroda cardholders get a 7.5 per cent discount up to 1,500 on transactions over 15,000, and Amex credit card holders can enjoy up to 7.5 per cent off on EMI transactions over 30,000, available only on Saturdays and Sundays with a maximum discount of 7,500.

 

 

Published: 14 Oct 2024, 06:07 PM IST
