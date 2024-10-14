Vijay Sales Festive Celebration Sale: Top deals on flagship smartphones, smartwatches and more
Vijay Sales launches its Festive Celebration Sale with up to 70% discounts on electronics. Highlights include pre-booking for a Sansui 100-inch 4K QLED TV and significant deals on Apple products. Bank cashback offers and loyalty rewards enhance savings for customers.
As the festive season commences, Vijay Sales has announced its much-anticipated Festive Celebration Sale, offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on a wide range of electronics and appliances. Customers can take advantage of significant savings on products ranging from smartphones to laptops, with attractive bank cashback offers sweetening the deal.