Vijay Sales ‘Share the Love with Apple’ campaign ends tonight in which buyers can avail the best deals on all Apple products across its 110+ retail outlets. Vijay Sales is offering deals and discounts on various Apple devices such as iPhone 13 , iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 , and iPhone 11. Apart from iPhones, Macbook Pro is also available on discount at Vijay Sales across the country. You can also shop online on the company’s website.

It is also offering special pricing on the Series 7 watch, Airpods 3rd Gen, Airpods Pro with Magsafe charging, iPads, Watches &Home Pod Mini.

Apple iPhone 13 can be yours at just ₹57,561 for the 128GB variant. Apple iPhone is usually priced at ₹79, 900 is being offered at a deal price of ₹71,561 plus cash back of Flat 6000 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards, and Kotak and SBI Bank Debit Cards.

Additionally, if you wish to exchange your existing smartphone and if it carries a minimum exchange value of ₹5,000, it will be topped by another ₹3,000 at Vijay Sales, taking the total discount amount to ₹22,339 and thus the effective price of the iPhone 13 is reduced to ₹57,561.

On Apple MacBooks, there are discounts being offered with effective pricing starting at Rs. 69,861 for MacBook Air with M1 chip and Rs, 95,942 for the MacBook Pro with M1 chip which includes cash back, exchange amount plus the exchange bonus.

In the mobiles category, iPhone 13 starts from Rs. 66,263; iPhone 13 Pro starts from 1, 09,852; iPhone 11 starts from ₹44, 152 and iPhone 12 starts from ₹56,287.

In the laptop category, the MacBook Air with M1 chip starts at Rs. 77, 861; MacBook Pro with M1 Chip starts at Rs. 1, 03,942; and the MacBook Pro with Latest M1 Pro Chip starts at Rs. 1, 77, 104. Additionally, consumers going in for exchange can avail additional exchange bonus of Rs. 5000, if their old laptops carry a minimum exchange value of Rs. 3,000.

In the iPad category, effective price for iPad Air 4th Gen starts at Rs. 50, 900.

In the wearables, the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at an effective price of Rs. 37, 290; Apple Watch SE starts at an effective price of Rs. 27, 900.

In the audio category, effective pricing for AirPods 2nd Gen will be Rs. 10, 990; AirPods 3rd Gen will be Rs. 16, 500; AirPods Pro will be Rs. 18, 990, AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging will be Rs. 21, 500.

